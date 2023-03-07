Four kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2023 at 3:44 am

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — U.S. and Mexican officials say four Americans who traveled to Mexico last week seeking health care got caught in a deadly shootout and were kidnapped. The FBI says their minivan with North Carolina license plates came under fire shortly after entering Matamoros. The city is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel. Mexico’s president said Monday the four came for health care and were caught in the crossfire between armed groups. An eyewitness said gunmen forced one of the victims, a woman, into a pickup truck. The other three appeared were dragged to the truck and were either wounded or dead, but wasn’t clear.

Go Back