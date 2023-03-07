Today is Tuesday March 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2023 at 3:42 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate is facing a scheduled execution Tuesday evening for fatally stabbing his estranged wife and drowning her 6-year-old daughter in a bathtub nearly 14 years ago. Gary Green is set to receive a lethal injection for the September 2009 deaths of 32-year-old Lovetta Armstead and her daughter, Jazzmen Montgomery at their home in Dallas. As of late Monday, Green’s attorneys had not filed any appeals seeking to stop the execution, which is scheduled at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas. Green’s attorneys have previously claimed he was intellectually disabled and has had a life-long history of psychiatric disorders.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC