Man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter

Posted/updated on: March 7, 2023 at 3:42 am

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate is facing a scheduled execution Tuesday evening for fatally stabbing his estranged wife and drowning her 6-year-old daughter in a bathtub nearly 14 years ago. Gary Green is set to receive a lethal injection for the September 2009 deaths of 32-year-old Lovetta Armstead and her daughter, Jazzmen Montgomery at their home in Dallas. As of late Monday, Green’s attorneys had not filed any appeals seeking to stop the execution, which is scheduled at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas. Green’s attorneys have previously claimed he was intellectually disabled and has had a life-long history of psychiatric disorders.

Go Back