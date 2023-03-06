Passenger allegedly tries to stab flight attendant, open emergency door

Passenger allegedly tries to stab flight attendant, open emergency doorPosted/updated on: March 6, 2023 at 2:35 pm
(LOS ANGELES) -- A United Airlines passenger was arrested after he allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door while aboard the plane and then allegedly tried to stab a flight attendant, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.
The incident took place during a Sunday flight from Los Angeles to Boston.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
