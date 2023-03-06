Today is Monday March 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Passenger allegedly tries to stab flight attendant, open emergency door

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2023 at 2:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) -- A United Airlines passenger was arrested after he allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door while aboard the plane and then allegedly tried to stab a flight attendant, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.

The incident took place during a Sunday flight from Los Angeles to Boston.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC