Passenger allegedly tries to stab flight attendant, open emergency door

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2023 at 2:35 pm

(LOS ANGELES) -- A United Airlines passenger was arrested after he allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door while aboard the plane and then allegedly tried to stab a flight attendant, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.

The incident took place during a Sunday flight from Los Angeles to Boston.

