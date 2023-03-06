HUD commitment targets Austin’s homeless

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2023 at 1:56 pm

AUSTIN (KLBJ) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announces a 20-year, $93 million commitment aimed at Austin’s homeless crisis. Deputy HUD Secretary Adrianne Todman says this is a housing-first approach. This money will be pumped into new stable housing for the homeless, and includes 300 federal housing vouchers, each to the tune of roughly $1300. 100 of those housing vouchers for Austin will be reserved for homeless veterans. HUD says these kinds of collaborations have helped decrease veteran homelessness nationwide by 50 percent over the past decade. She says other cities across Texas are also likely to benefit from the $6 billion in funding HUD will be spreading out for this housing-first model.

