Congressman’s bill would block some countries from buying land near military bases

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2023 at 1:55 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRLD) — A Texas congressman says Chinese companies are buying land near American military bases, and he’s worried that could pose a threat to national security. Republican Tony Gonzalez’s district covers a wide area of South and West Texas, including Laughlin Air Force Base. He says a subsidiary of a Chinese energy company bought 130,000 acres of land near Laughlin, outside Del Rio, for a wind farm. He’s introduced a bill that would block companies in China, Russia, and North Korea from buying land near bases. Senator Ted Cruz and a senator from North Carolina have introduced a similar bill in their chamber, with Cruz saying the Chinese Communist Party poses an acute and persistent espionage threat.

