‘Handmaid’s Tale’ author imagines Prince Harry wouldn’t have survived ‘Game of Thrones’

While it's not great Prince Harry and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage by his dad, King Charles, Handmaid's Tale author Margaret Atwood reportedly thinks the so-called runaway royal is "lucky" to be living in this day and age — or at least not in Game of Thrones.

In an interview with The Times of London, Atwood is described as "an admirer of Game of Thrones" and speculated a Westeros-worthy scenario for the self-described "spare" heir. She suggested that had he been living at a time when the monarchy still held absolute power, he "probably would have been murdered by somebody lower down in the food chain to get him out the way.'"

It was an off-handed comment, to be sure — and one not without historical precedent — but of course Harry fans weren't having it on the internet.

"It's so disheartening to discover some female authors that I revered after reading their books or using them to teach Literature are actually very nasty people," read one comment found by The Mirror.

It has been reported that the explosive accusations against the royal family in Harry's memoir, Spare, led to his eviction from the residence left to him in his grandma Queen Elizabeth II's will. "The King felt without a doubt it crossed a line – it was the ultimate act of disrespect," The Mirror has reported, quoting an anonymous source.

Incidentally, disgraced royal Prince Andrew, who became one of the only people implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal, is apparently moving into the spacious residence.

