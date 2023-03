Fire Department opens Civil Service exam

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2023 at 12:43 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Fire Department’s Civil Service Exam is open to non-certified firefighters. The test is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11. The online application is open through Thursday, March 27. Anyone interested in applying should visit this link. Officials say anyone interested in becoming a member of the Tyler Fire Department family can go here to see if they are eligible to apply.

