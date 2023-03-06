Smith County Warrant Round Up set for next week

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2023 at 12:12 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Collections Department is preparing for its annual Warrant Round Up next week. “Smith County Courts have hundreds of active warrants they are seeking to clear,” Judicial Compliance/Collections Director Sheryl Keel said as quoted in a news release. “We are encouraging defendants to take advantage of the options available to settle outstanding warrants immediately.” Keel says once the arrest period begins Sunday, March 19, Smith County will target persons on the delinquent and/or warrant list, and arrests can take place at any location — including the defendant’s home, school, or workplace. “I urge you to contact the Judicial Compliance Department at 903-590-4624 to make arrangements on your case,” she said. For more information about warrants or citations, visit this link.

