Sultan al-Jaber, COP28 president, calls for climate action

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2023 at 11:52 am
HOUSTON (AP) – The man who will lead international climate talks later this year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates spoke Monday at the premier oil and gas industry conference in Houston, known as Ceraweek. Sultan al Jaber is also CEO of the Abu Dhabi Oil company. The climate talks have come in for criticism for choosing an oil company CEO to lead them this year. There is interest in this high profile appearance, one of the first since the criticism after al Jaber’s name was announced for the COP28 talks.



