Woman arrested in fatal Longview Waffle House shooting

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2023 at 11:56 am

LONGVIEW – A woman was arrested and has been named the “primary suspect” by police in a fatal Sunday morning shooting at the Waffle House on Estes Parkway in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, officials say police responded to the incident around 6:30 a.m. and discovered Michael Bauchum, 30, “shot and critically injured during a domestic dispute.” Bauchum was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, and Rashandra Godfrey, 37, of Longview, was booked into Gregg County Jail for murder.

