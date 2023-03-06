All clear following Lindale ISD lock-down

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2023 at 9:31 am

LINDALE — An all clear has been given following the lock-down of all Lindale ISD campuses Monday morning. Lindale Police received a threatening call concerning the LISD Administration office. Police immediately responded to the administration office and EJ Moss East and West, and the buildings were searched by authorities before giving an all clear. Officials said to expect law enforcement to be present throughout the week as a precautionary.

Go Back