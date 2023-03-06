Today is Monday March 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Creed III’ knocks out box office with franchise record $58.7 million debut

Posted/updated on: March 6, 2023 at 7:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Creed III topped the domestic box office with an estimated $58.7 million opening weekend -- well above its projected $40 million take and $23 million more than Creed II's 2018 opening gross. Overseas, the movie -- starring Michael B. Jordan in his feature directorial debut, along with Tessa Thompson, and Jonathan Majors -- grabbed an additional $41.8 million internationally, for a total of $100.4 million worldwide.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania -- the #1 film in North America for two weeks running, slipped to second place in its third week of release, delivering an estimated $12 million. So far, the film has collected $186 million domestically, outpacing the original Ant-Man, which ended its theatrical run with $180 million domestically, and closing in on the 2018 sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, which ended up with $216 million. Globally, the film has grossed $420 million to date.

Cocaine Bear grabbed third place with an estimated $11 million, bringing its two-week domestic tally to $41 million. The comedy-horror film has collected $10 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $52 million.

The first of this week's new major releases, the Japanese anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba: To the Swordsmith Village, opened with an estimated $10.1 million for a fourth-place finish.

Jesus Revolution, the faith-based drama starring Kelsey Grammer, rounded out the top five, debuting with an estimated $8.3 million. Its two-week North American total stands at $30.5 million

The second of this week's two major releases, the Guy Ritchie action flick Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, fell short of expectations, opening with an estimated $3.1 million, good for a seventh-place finish.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC