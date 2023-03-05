Troup police looking for driver involved in chase

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2023 at 3:53 pm

TROUP — Troup Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged driver from an early Saturday morning chase. According to our news partner KETK, officials said that the pursuit began early on Saturday, March 4 in the City of Troup before going into Cherokee County. The driver of the white crew cab truck is described by authorities as a white male. Troup PD is contacting local businesses for video surveillance and asking anyone with any information to call them at 903-842-3211 or message them on the Troup Police Department Facebook page.

