Texas Tech suspends Adams over racially insensitive comment

Posted/updated on: March 5, 2023 at 3:32 pm

LUBBOCK (AP) — Texas Tech has suspended coach Mark Adams over “an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” he made to a player. Athletic director Kirby Hocutt says he was made aware of the incident Friday. The school says Adams was encouraging a player to be more receptive to coaching in a meeting. Adams referred to a Bible verse that addresses slaves serving their masters. The school says Adams addressed the matter with his team and apologized. The school hasn’t said who will fill in for Adams at the Big 12 Tournament.

