Patriots plan to release QB Brian Hoyer, sources confirm

March 5, 2023

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have informed veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer of their intention to release him before the start of free agency on March 15, league sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

The Patriots have starter Mac Jones and 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe at quarterback and will likely add at least one more signal-caller this offseason.

Hoyer started one game in 2022, a Week 4 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, after Jones had suffered a high ankle sprain the week before. But Hoyer was knocked out of the game with a concussion at the end of the second series. He was 5-of-6 for 37 yards at the time of the injury.

The 37-year-old Hoyer remained on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

He had one year remaining on his contract, which included $1.4 million in guaranteed money for 2023.

Sirius XM NFL Radio first reported the Patriots’ plans to release Hoyer.

