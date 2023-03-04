Pot vote has Oklahoma hungry to rake in green from Texas

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2023 at 4:38 pm

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma voters are deciding whether to legalize marijuana sales for those 21 and older. Supporters say many in Oklahoma’s medical cannabis industry are struggling because of a limited market. Industry proponents hope an influx of Texas consumers will be a boon for a market that’s become saturated. But the question that’s on Tuesday’s ballot is being opposed by a group of law enforcement officers, clergy and prosecutors. That group is led by former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, an ex-FBI agent. Current Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt also opposes the state question. If approved, Oklahoma will become the 22nd state to legalize cannabis for adults.

