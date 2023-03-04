Paid express lanes grow more popular in once-reluctant South

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2023 at 4:38 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – Southern states are more frequently turning to pay-to-use express lanes as a way to address highway congestion without raising taxes. Republican Gov. Bill Lee wants to consider them in Tennessee, one of 14 states without any toll roads. Opponents call them “Lexus lanes,” but Lee prefers another name: “choice lanes.” The marketing pitch is important in the conservative South where voters have long resisted anything resembling a tax hike. But with fuel tax revenues and federal infrastructure payments failing to keep up with the need to repair aging roads or add capacity to reduce congestion, price-managed lanes can now be found across the South in such places as Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

