Three children dead, two injured in stabbing at a Texas home

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2023 at 11:04 am

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(ITALY, Texas) -- Three children were fatally stabbed and two were injured Friday in an attack at a home in Italy, Texas, police said.

The sheriff's deputies responded to a call at around 4 p.m. local time on South Harris Street in Italy, according to Ellis County Sheriff Deputy Jerry Cozby.

Upon arrival, multiple victims were found, including three children that were dead and two others who were wounded and taken to the hospital. All of the victims were children, Cozby said.

A suspect was detained, police said.

"We are shocked by this incomprehensible tragedy, and already working with law enforcement to investigate how this happened, and why," the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said in a statement.

The Ellis County Sheriff Department is leading the investigation.

ABC News' Izzy Alvarez contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

