Reports: 3 children dead, 2 wounded in attack at Texas home

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2023 at 8:28 am

ITALY (AP) — News reports say three children have been killed and two other children wounded in an attack at a home in Texas on Friday afternoon. KTVT-TV reports paramedics responded to a call at a home in Italy, Texas, around 4 p.m. and two people were transported to hospitals by helicopter. WFAA-TV reports a woman was in custody after a stabbing at the home. The station reports the woman was the mother of five children, who were the victims of the attack. WFAA reports the office of Child Protective Services visited the home and alerted the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

