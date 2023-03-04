Today is Saturday March 04, 2023
Texas congressman’s breaks with GOP could lead to censure

Posted/updated on: March 4, 2023 at 8:27 am
AUSTIN (AP) — A Republican congressman from Texas is facing a rare potential censure from his home-state party over some of his votes on Capitol Hill. For one, Rep. Tony Gonzales has supported new gun safety laws in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, which took place in his district. A censure Saturday by the Republican Party of Texas would underline the two-term congressman’s willingness to break with conservatives on key issues. That independent streak also includes recently saying that a sweeping GOP proposal in the House to restrict asylum on the U.S.-Mexico border was “anti-immigrant.” Gonzales has been defiant ahead of the state party vote. He’s not expected to attend the meeting in Austin.



