'Creed III' punches hard in sneak previews

March 3, 2023
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

Before the bell has even rung, Creed III has come out punching.

Deadline reports the movie earned $5.45 million from preview screenings Wednesday and Thursday evening, and is on track to earn upwards of $40 million over the weekend.

The movie is tracking well on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 96% Audience Score. Its preview performance bests the $3.6 million made from the sneaks of 2018's Creed II and the $1.4 million earned by the original Rocky spin-off, Creed, in 2015.

If Creed III meets or exceeds those estimates, leading man Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut could easily knock out the $29.6 million earned by the original over its opening weekend, and even beat that of the $35.5 million earned by its sequel in its debut bout in theaters.

