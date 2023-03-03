Today is Friday March 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: Wall Street closes out the week on a strong note

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 3:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: Wall Street closes out the week on a strong note: NEW YORK (AP) – .Stocks rallied on Wall Street, climbing to their biggest gain in six weeks. The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% and marked its first winning week in the last four. Big gains for tech giants like Apple helped propel the Nasdaq composite to an even bigger gain of 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose.

The gains came as easing bond yields took some pressure off of the stock market. Stocks have found their feet following a swift rise and fall to start the year. Reports on the economy were mixed, which helped to slow the swift recent ascent for Treasury yields.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC