Breaking News: Wall Street closes out the week on a strong note

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 3:33 pm

Breaking News: Wall Street closes out the week on a strong note: NEW YORK (AP) – .Stocks rallied on Wall Street, climbing to their biggest gain in six weeks. The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% and marked its first winning week in the last four. Big gains for tech giants like Apple helped propel the Nasdaq composite to an even bigger gain of 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose.

The gains came as easing bond yields took some pressure off of the stock market. Stocks have found their feet following a swift rise and fall to start the year. Reports on the economy were mixed, which helped to slow the swift recent ascent for Treasury yields.

