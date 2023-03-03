Standoff ends with man captured

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 3:01 pm

TYLER – A man has been captured after being in a standoff with authorities in Tyler Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, constables were called to a residence regarding a man refusing to leave after being evicted from the home in the area of Alamo Drive and S. Vine Avenue. Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the suspect is Curtis Clark and said that Clark made threats of bodily harm towards authorities, which led to them calling the SWAT team to the scene. Clark had been posting videos on his Facebook page during the standoff and a voice can be heard in the video saying, “I’m going to go out like a soldier, I guarantee that.” Clark had barricaded himself in the home and was in a standoff with the SWAT team as they were trying to talk him out of the residence.

Go Back