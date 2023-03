Kilgore restaurant loses roof in storm

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 2:52 pm

KILGORE – Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore is closed after losing its roof during Thursday’s severe weather. That’s according to our news partner KETK. In an update posted to its Facebook page, the restaurant said there was no internal damage except for some leaks. The post said the frame of the roof is mostly unharmed and the ceiling is intact, so they’re planning to re-roof the restaurant.

Go Back