Sabine, Center Streets to be closed to all traffic

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 2:41 pm

LONGVIEW — Beginning Tuesday, March 7, Sabine Street east of Carter Street and Center Street south of Ware Street in Longview are scheduled to be closed to all traffic. Traffic will be detoured to Nelson Street as a result of this closure. Officials say the closure is necessary for the construction of the High Street bridge and is scheduled to last for the duration of the project. This project is being managed by the Texas Department of Transportation Longview Area Office and constructed by Ragle Inc. If you have any questions related to construction, call TxDOT at 903-234-0532.

Go Back