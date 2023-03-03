Today is Friday March 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sabine, Center Streets to be closed to all traffic

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 2:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Sabine, Center Streets to be closed to all trafficLONGVIEW — Beginning Tuesday, March 7, Sabine Street east of Carter Street and Center Street south of Ware Street in Longview are scheduled to be closed to all traffic. Traffic will be detoured to Nelson Street as a result of this closure. Officials say the closure is necessary for the construction of the High Street bridge and is scheduled to last for the duration of the project. This project is being managed by the Texas Department of Transportation Longview Area Office and constructed by Ragle Inc. If you have any questions related to construction, call TxDOT at 903-234-0532.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC