Traffic adjustment at bridge on McCann Road

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 2:29 pm

LONGVIEW — The city of Longview is putting the word out on a traffic adjustment. According to a news release, on Feb. 28, the contractor completed the necessary concrete and asphalt approaches to correct the bridge deck on the west side of McCann Road at the bridge. Next, they will begin the remaining work on the east side approaches to correct the bridge deck, according to the release. Starting the week of March 6, the plan is to swap traffic from the east side of McCann Road at the bridge to the west side. Officials say this consists of moving the concrete barriers to the west side of McCann Road in order to safely delineate the north and southbound lanes. Barriers will prohibit entering or exiting the intersection of Spur 63 and McCann Road, next to Electric Cowboy and Lone Star Ice House.

Once the east side of the bridge is complete, officials say traffic will be ready to open. They tell us the final work remaining will consist of milling in order to smooth out the asphalt transitions. Prior to the milling, drivers may notice a bump. This milling work will only require single lane closures with low impact to traffic, according to the news release.

