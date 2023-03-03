Gov. Abbott to attend Parent Empowerment Night in Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 3:16 pm

TYLER – Gov. Greg Abbott is set to attend a Parent Empowerment Night at Grace Community School in Tyler on Thursday, March 9. That’s according to our news partner KETK. The event, hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition, starts at 5 p.m. and is free for all to attend. According to an Eventbrite page that can be viewed at this link, Abbott will be discussing “the growing need and desire for parent empowerment.” At a similar event in Corpus Christi, Abbott said, “We must reform curriculum, get kids back to the basics of learning and we must empower parents to be more involved in the education of their children.”

The Texas Tribune pointed out that parents already have extensive rights enshrined in Texas’ education code. Here’s a list of just some rights that Texan parents have when it comes to education:

Parents can remove your child from class if it conflicts with your religious beliefs

Parents have the right to review any and all instructional materials

Parents have guaranteed access to school records and administrators