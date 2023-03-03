Police: Venezuelan businessman killed son, self in Miami

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 1:24 pm

MIAMI (AP) — Police say a businessman who was facing conviction on bribery charges linked to Venezuela’s state oil company killed his three-year-old son before fatally shooting himself in a luxury condominium in Miami. The bodies of 53-year-old José Manuel González Testino and his son, José Manuel González, were found Wednesday night during a wellness check. Police say a relative of the boy contacted them after several unsuccessful attempts to contact the father. González Testino controlled multiple international and U.S.-based companies, and in 2019 pleaded guilty in federal courts in South Texas for his role in a bribery scheme involving Venezuelan state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and its subsidiaries. He was scheduled for sentencing later this month in Houston.

