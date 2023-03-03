Suspect arrested an hour after release from jail

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 12:54 pm

MARSHALL – Harrison County deputies arrested two suspects on Wednesday an hour after one was released from jail. That’s according to our news partner KETK together with its partners KTAL and KSHV. A caller reportedly told the HCSO a white Chevrolet was parked off the road and people were walking through the woods shining flashlights around the property. According to officials, when deputies responded to the scene on FM 2199 they found Wade Heim and Brandy Wolf, both of Marshall, whom the HCSO says it has encountered many times before. Officials said the suspects had a rifle with the serial numbers removed.

The two were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with an identification number. According to the HCSO, Wolf was released from jail less than an hour earlier and picked up by Heim. They say both suspects have been arrested and booked into jail nine times prior to their arrest Wednesday.

