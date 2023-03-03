Shelter hit with big puppy influx

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 12:57 pm

TYLER — Animal shelters in East Texas are having a big influx of puppies. The executive director of Pets Fur People in Tyler, Gayle Helms, says her shelter is having its biggest surge of abandoned puppies in the 25 years she’s been there. The shelter has received at least 20 puppies in the past few weeks. Helms says the puppies are being dumped at nearby cemeteries and churches. She says it is putting a financial strain on the shelter because of medical requirements and overtime. The Smith County Animal Shelter says it’s also at near capacity. Shelter staff remind citizens that there are numerous low-cost spay and neuter clinics in East Texas.

Go Back