Matthew McConaughey was on lightning-struck plane on way to Germany

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 12:14 pm

AUSTIN (WOAI) – That plane from Austin to Germany that got hit by lightning midflight? Turns out a well-known actor — and Texan — was on board. Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camilia, said on Instagram she and her husband were on the flight when suddenly the plane dropped some 4,000 feet. She described a chaotic situation. The plane was diverted and landed at Dulles Airport in Washington, where seven people went to the hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions. Meanwhile, the rest of the passengers were given hotel rooms, and Camilia noted she and Matthew made it to the bar just before it closed. Another flight took the passengers on to Frankfurt the next day.

Go Back