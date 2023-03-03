Today is Friday March 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Lawmakers pull back an land ownership restriction bill

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 12:13 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (KRLD) – Texas state senators are dialing back on a proposed bill that would restrict land ownership by Chinese and people from other Asian countries. SB 147 has been revised to still let dual citizens and legal residents buy property in Texas. The bill’s author, Senator Lois Kolkhorst, told a committee she supports a new version of the bill, making it clear that legal residents and dual citizens are not part of the prohibitions. SB 147 had gotten support from Governor Greg Abbott and ag Commisioner Sid Miller. Kolkhorst maintains the bill is meant to safeguard Texas’s agriculture industry against foreign influence. Asian-American groups protested heavily against the original bill, saying it would block the paths of many immigrants and add to anti-Asian sentiment. Lawmakers still have not agreed on whether to move the bill to the full Texas Senate for discussion.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC