Lawmakers pull back an land ownership restriction bill

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 12:13 pm

AUSTIN (KRLD) – Texas state senators are dialing back on a proposed bill that would restrict land ownership by Chinese and people from other Asian countries. SB 147 has been revised to still let dual citizens and legal residents buy property in Texas. The bill’s author, Senator Lois Kolkhorst, told a committee she supports a new version of the bill, making it clear that legal residents and dual citizens are not part of the prohibitions. SB 147 had gotten support from Governor Greg Abbott and ag Commisioner Sid Miller. Kolkhorst maintains the bill is meant to safeguard Texas’s agriculture industry against foreign influence. Asian-American groups protested heavily against the original bill, saying it would block the paths of many immigrants and add to anti-Asian sentiment. Lawmakers still have not agreed on whether to move the bill to the full Texas Senate for discussion.

