‘M3GAN’ hands Peacock its first week atop the streaming charts for 2023

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 11:32 am

Universal

Universal's hit killer doll movie M3GAN is a hit on streaming, too.

The thriller starring Allison Williams, Amie Donald, Jenna Davis and Violet McGraw debuted February 24 on Peacock and was the most-streamed movie in the States last week, according to data published by The Wrap.

The movie, which is available in both theatrical and unrated versions, knocked Netflix's Your Place or Mine from the #1 slot.

Made for just $12 million, M3GAN scared up nearly $173 million worldwide. A sequel, M3GAN 2.0, has been slated for a January 17, 2025, release.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back