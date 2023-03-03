Today is Friday March 03, 2023
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 11:02 am
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

NETFLIX
Sex/Life: Billie navigates new challenges as the love triangle continues in season 2 of the romantic drama series.

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage: Chris Rock makes history as the first stand-up comedian to star in this global Netflix live-streamed event.

Next in Fashion: Gigi Hadid joins Next in Fashion as the new co-host in season 2 of the reality series featuring up-and-coming designers who embrace the fun of fashion.

DISNEY+
The Mandalorian: The lovable Grogu -- otherwise known as Baby Yoda -- and his titular protector return to Disney+ in season 3 of the Star Wars universe show.

Finding Michael: A man heads to Mount Everest to try and find his brother who disappeared 23 years ago in this new documentary.

Hulu
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Tom hides the dangers of the Hidden World from his mom in season 5 of the animated series.

Wreck: Check out this horror-comedy slasher series set on a cruise ship with a duck mascot as the face of its killer.

HBO MAX
Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me: Marlon Wayans tackles friendship, family, mistakes, and more in this HBO stand-up special.

PRIME VIDEO
Daisy Jones & the Six: ﻿Watch the new miniseries based on the bestselling book about the split of a legendary rock band.

Happy streaming!

