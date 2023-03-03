‘The Consultant’ star Christoph Waltz says creepy is in the eye of the beholder

Two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz plays the title role in The Consultant, now streaming on Prime Video.

Based on Bentley Little's 2015 novel of the same name, the Django Unchained and Inglourious Basterds star plays Regus Patoff, a mysterious figure called in after the murder of a gaming company's CEO, who quickly turns employees' lives upside down.

While the actor makes the most of the role, don't ask him to describe the character, who brings a whole new meaning to the term "bad boss" in the series.

"I never do that," Waltz explains to ABC Audio.

"If it caused some disquiet within you, that's where the pith is," he smiles.

"You know, that is the whole pivotal point of this story, the disquiet about our worth ethics, the disquiet about our relationship with authority, the disquiet about pursuing what some call their happiness and others call their purpose and the means by which that can be achieved — or not."

His co-star Nat Wolff, who plays one of Patoff's employees, offers of Waltz, "I think one of the reasons why he's so good in these kind of parts is actually because he brings the opposite to it. You know, he's so gentle and so charismatic and so funny and charming. And so when he plays somebody like Hans Landa in Inglorious Basterds or somebody like this character, you don't want to love him, but you love him for some reason."

