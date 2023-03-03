New report details inmate’s death

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 9:20 am

SMITH COUNTY — A custodial death report indicates an inmate who hung himself in an East Texas Jail February 9 blocked the door to his cell, delaying deputies from rescuing him. Nathan Lee Johns, 28, used an electrical cord from an inmate phone box to hang himself in the Smith County Jail in Tyler. A statement from the sheriff’s office says Johns tied the cell door to a bunk so that the door could not be opened. Also, the statement says Johns put some sort of debris into the lock, preventing the key from opening the door. Deputies finally were able to enter the cell, but emergency medical responders were unsuccessful in attempting to revive Johns.

