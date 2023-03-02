Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating reported runaway

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2023 at 5:18 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a runaway identified as Kiana Valdez, according to a news release. Kiana has been missing from the family residence on Shady Creek Rd. near Tyler since Wednesdat. Kiana is described as a Hispanic female, 17 years of age, 5’2”, 102 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say the parents do not know what Kiana was last wearing. She does not have any medical or physical issues and is not on any medication. The parents could not provide information on acquaintances or known locations where she might go, and she has no history of running away. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Kiana Valdez, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

