James Cameron and his Avatar producing partner quizzed superfans about how to “improve” ‘Avatar 3’

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2023 at 4:53 pm

There are directors who don't read reviews, there are directors who lie and say they don't read reviews, and then there's James Cameron.

The Oscar-winning perfectionist director of the blockbuster Avatar franchise would have every reason to roll on into the planned third, fourth, and fifth films without looking back, seeing as The Way of Water just passed his Titanic as the third highest-grossing movie of all time.

However, The Hollywood Reporter notes Cameron and his producing partner Jon Landau recently sat down at Disney's screening room in Burbank with fans who have specifically seen the movie already -- one reportedly saw the more than 3 hour and 15-minute sequel eight times.

Afterward, the pair asked for feedback on the Oscar nominated movie, to "improve" the upcoming installments.

And while they're all fans, Cameron says he wasn't looking for fanboying and fangirling: "You guys can be totally honest with us, this is not just about telling us stuff we want to hear. It’s about telling us the stuff we … need to work on more," the trade quoted him as saying.

Those in attendance quizzed the pair on plot points, and expressed what they thought of the film's cutting edge computer graphics. They also gave their contact info so they could repeat the event after Avatar 3 opens December 20, 2024.

