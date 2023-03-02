Today is Thursday March 02, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Houston police ticket man for feeding homeless people

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2023 at 4:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police ticketed a man feeding homeless residents outside a public library, provoking outrage from a charitable group and plans to challenge a longstanding city ordinance. The city enacted rules in 2012 regulating those who provide free food outdoors to those in need. But Nick Cooper of Food Not Bombs said Thursday it wasn’t enforced until Wednesday, when one of his fellow volunteers was issued a citation at the library where the group has provided meals for decades. The city says it supports the charitable food services provided across the city and that there is one approved site on public property.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC