Today is Thursday March 02, 2023
‘Maverick”s Jennifer Connelly, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Glenn Close among first round of Oscars presenters

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2023 at 4:03 pm
ABC

The Motion Picture Academy announced on Thursday the first round of presenters for the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Among them will be Oscar winners Riz Ahmed, Jennifer Connelly, Arian DeBose, Questlove and Ahmed's The Sound of Metal co-star Troy Kotsur.

Also taking the podium will be Samuel L. Jackson, Creed III's Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan, Donnie Yen, Zoe Saldaña, Melissa McCarthy, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Glenn Close and Janelle Monáe.

More presenters will be announced soon.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the Academy Awards will air live on ABC Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

