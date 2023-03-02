Today is Thursday March 02, 2023
Man sentenced for four offenses in single trial

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2023 at 2:41 pm
Man sentenced for four offenses in single trialTYLER – 114th District Court Judge Austin Reeve Jackson has sentenced Jeremy Moffitt to a combined 166 years confinement for four offenses. According to a news release from Jackson’s court, those include unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, assault of a peace officer, and aggravated assault of a public servant. The charges date to an incident in which Moffitt attempted to evade officers who were arresting him at the Smith County Probation Department for violations of his bond conditions. Jackson says trying four offenses at once hasn’t often been done in Smith County, but that doing so means heightened efficiency, financial savings, and less delay.



