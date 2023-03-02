Today is Thursday March 02, 2023
Biden says he will visit East Palestine ‘at some point’ after toxic train derailment

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2023 at 3:07 pm
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday he will visit East Palestine, Ohio, "at some point" as the area recovers from a train derailment that released toxic chemicals.

Biden was asked about if he had plans to visit as he was exiting a lunch with Senate Democrats flanked by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"I've spoken with every official in Ohio, Democrat and Republican, on a continuing basis, as in Pennsylvania," Biden told reporters. "I laid out a little bit in there what I think the answers are … and we will be implementing an awful lot to the legislation here."

"I will be out there at some point," he said, though he didn't elaborate on when.

Biden's been under political pressure from both Republicans and some Democrats to visit the site since a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Feb. 3, prompting environmental and health concerns.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



