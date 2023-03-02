Flights into, out of Texas canceled due to weather

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2023 at 1:33 pm

DALLAS (AP) — A storm system that dumped heavy snow in parts of California has moved eastward and is threatening severe weather across the southern Plains. The system prompted airline officials to cancel hundreds of flights in Dallas on Thursday. FlightAware.com reports Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field had more than 400 cancellations either to or from the airports ahead of the storm. Lead forecaster Rich Thompson with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said the storm that pummeled parts of California recently is now expected to produce large, damaging hail and possible tornadoes as it crosses New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas and other states in the coming hours.

