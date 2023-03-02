Today is Thursday March 02, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Flights into, out of Texas canceled due to weather

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2023 at 1:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — A storm system that dumped heavy snow in parts of California has moved eastward and is threatening severe weather across the southern Plains. The system prompted airline officials to cancel hundreds of flights in Dallas on Thursday. FlightAware.com reports Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field had more than 400 cancellations either to or from the airports ahead of the storm. Lead forecaster Rich Thompson with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said the storm that pummeled parts of California recently is now expected to produce large, damaging hail and possible tornadoes as it crosses New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas and other states in the coming hours.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC