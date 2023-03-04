Keep Tyler Beautiful seeks vendors and sponsors for Earth Day Festival

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2023 at 11:29 am

TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful is searching for vendors and sponsors for an Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bergfeld Park. The Tyler Earth Day Festival will promote a message of conservation and sustainability for the community, according to a news release. Keep Tyler Beautiful says it hopes to inspire a call to action to make a difference. The festival will feature vendor booths, music, food trucks, and other fun eco-friendly activities, according to the release. Admission is free to the public. For more information about this event or to become a vendor or sponsor, contact KTyB Community Coordinator Erin Garner at (903) 531-1335 or via email at KTyB@TylerTexas.com.

