Trump shouldn’t be shielded from lawsuits related to Jan. 6, Justice Department says

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2023 at 12:43 pm
(WASHINGTON) -- The Justice Department on Thursday said former President Donald Trump should not be entitled to immunity from lawsuits that aim to hold him accountable for the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

In a filing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, the department said that while presidents should generally protected from having to face lawsuits related to their actions while in office, the allegations in suits against Trump for inciting violence on Jan. 6 amount to a rare exception.

Trump has denied wrongdoing related to the insurrection.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

