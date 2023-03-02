Today is Thursday March 02, 2023
Tickets available for Historic Tyler on Tour 2023

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2023 at 11:36 am
Tickets available for Historic Tyler on Tour 2023TYLER — Tickets are now available for one of the showcase events of Tyler’s upcoming Azalea and Spring Flower Trail. The theme of this year’s Historic Tyler on Tour is “Strolling through Charnwood.” Charnwood is Tyler’s first historic district, and the event, which features a Candlelight Home Tour and Garden Party, is scheduled for April 1 and 2. Five historic local homes will be featured. Click here for more information, and click this link for a complete rundown of this year’s Azalea and Spring Flower Trail.



