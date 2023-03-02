Today is Thursday March 02, 2023
Man charged with aggravated assault following stabbing

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2023 at 8:59 am
Man charged with aggravated assault following stabbingRUSK COUNTY — A father is in custody after allegedly stabbing his son in Rusk County. According to our news partner KETK, on March 1, at approximately 7: 30 a.m., Rusk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a caller saying someone had been stabbed on County Road 3232. When deputies arrived, they found the victim and called EMS to the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to Rusk County officials. Deputies then arrested the father of the victim and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.



