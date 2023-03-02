Today is Thursday March 02, 2023
Spirit flight diverted after battery fire in overhead bin

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2023 at 8:28 am
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando was diverted to a Jacksonville, Florida, airport after a battery on a passenger’s item in an overhead bin caught fire. The Florida-based airline said in a statement that Flight 259 landed safely Wednesday afternoon. A passenger told FirstCoast News in Jacksonville that a retired fireman onboard helped the flight crew put out the fire. Fire rescue crews initially took one person to the hospital, but nine more were transported later after feeling ill. The airline provided refunds, vouchers and ground transportation to Orlando.



