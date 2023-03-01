Kellyanne Conway meets with Manhattan prosecutors investigating Trump

(NEW YORK) -- On Wednesday, former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway met with prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office as part of their criminal investigation into Trump and the alleged hush payment to Stormy Daniels, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Conway is the latest witness to meet with prosecutors. Others include Michael Cohen, Trump’s one time fixer and lawyer who funded the payment, and David Pecker, the former publisher of The National Enquirer who helped arrange it.

Last month, Cohen gave his 15th interview with the district attorney's office, which was the first since a recently convened grand jury began hearing evidence about Daniels' long-denied affair with Trump. Pecker appeared before the grand jury on Jan. 30.

A spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment about Conway’s appearance or the status of the investigation into Trump’s role in the payment, that was made to Daniels in the closing moments of the 2016 presidential campaign to keep her quiet about a long-denied affair she alleged she had with Trump.

The hush-money case was initially rejected by former District Attorney Cy Vance, but revived under current DA Bragg, whose office has been fending off criticism of a decision not to charge Trump earlier.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and dismissed the investigation as political and has called Bragg's investigation a "witch hunt."

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is probing whether Trump had a hand in falsifying business records when his company reimbursed Cohen the $130,000 he gave to Daniels, ABC News has previously reported according to sources.

