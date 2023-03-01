Today is Wednesday March 01, 2023
Man takes airport bus for a joyride before being caught by police

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2023 at 2:49 pm
WABC

(NEW YORK) -- A Brooklyn man stole an American Airlines bus from John F. Kennedy International Airport and drove it through three boroughs before he was pulled over by police in downtown Brooklyn.

Burshawn Quildon, 43, is charged with grand larceny of an auto and criminal possession of stolen property. He allegedly jumped into the American Airlines bus that was left running in an airport lot at around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

An airport employee followed the stolen vehicle and called police. Officers then pursued the bus onto the Van Wyck Expressway and Grand Central Parkway in Queens, the FDR Drive in Manhattan and across the Brooklyn Bridge into Brooklyn, where it was finally pulled over on Cadman Plaza West.

Quildon has nine prior arrests, including robbery, marijuana possession, assault and transit fraud.

There were no passengers inside the bus, police said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



